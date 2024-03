The Victory Band Club of Xagħra is the venue of a Passion display entitled Il-Golgotha.

The display features miniature stations of the last three days of the Passion of Christ. It consists of around 60 clay figurines by Gozitan artist Manwel Gauci (Id-Disma) and miniature set-ups executed by Ezekjel Grima.

The exhibition is open to the public all day, Monday to Sunday.