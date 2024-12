A 41-year-old pedestrian was injured when hit by a car on Triq Dicembru 13 in Marsa on Sunday.

The police said the man, a Guinea national from Pieta, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital soon after he was injured at 10am. His condition remains unknown.

The car, a Peugeot 308, was being driven by a 66-year-old man from Birzebugia.

