Updated 7pm

A 77-year-old man from Birkirkara was seriously injured when he was run over on Triq Dun Karm at around 5.10pm.

He was hit by a Toyota Corsa driven by a 24-year-old driver from Msida.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

Soon after the accident, motorists reported tailbacks along the bypass.

Photo: Google Maps