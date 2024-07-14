Empire Pharmacy, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Street, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċavi, Mqabba (2779 1323)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274)

Abela’s Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near the Mosta street market and at the Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.