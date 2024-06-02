Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595)

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, 60, Tumas Fenech Street c/w Mdina Road, Qormi (2148 7739)

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, The Point, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6339)

Promenade Pharmacy, St Paul’s Court, Pioneers Road, Buġibba (2744 1160)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Fisherman’s Cove Pharmacy, 11, Tas-Silġ Street, Marsaxlokk (2165 1873)

Remedies Pharmacy, 2, Triq l-Imterrqa c/w Santa Marija Convoy Street, Mqabba (2164 1133)

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster or www.pharmacy.mt/roster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Safi parish church and Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.