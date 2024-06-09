Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

The Local Dispensary, Can. Karm Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2168 6665)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurġier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: There will be no mobile blood unit available today. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.