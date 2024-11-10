Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Brown’s San Bastjan Pharmacy, 73, St Bartholomew Street, Qormi (2122 5333)

Honest Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel De Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Triq il-Bjad, Naxxar (2141 7406)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Triq is-Sagħjtar, Mosta (2141 5198)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Honest Pharmacy, Level B2, Shoreline Mall, Smart City, Kalkara (2123 0202)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2168 6665)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2779 1321)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near the Mellieħa elderly residence today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.