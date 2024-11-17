Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

Coora Pharmacy, 18, Mrieħel Street, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, 37-39, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2168 6665)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Remedies Pharmacy, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Fontana Pharmacy, Spring Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-8pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Mediatrix Square, Żabbar, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.