St Publius Pharmacy, 48, Triq il-Miratur, Floriana (2122 5444)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

Pembroke Health Hub Pharmacy, 2, Napoleon Tagliaferro Street, Pembroke (2137 2784)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197)

El Medina Chemist, Triq il-Maskli, Qawra (2157 6308)

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848)

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet c/w Triq il-Lampuka, Marsascala (2702 3322)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Chrysantemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828)

Remedies Campus Hub Pharmacy, University of Malta, Msida (2397 6680)

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mqabba parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307