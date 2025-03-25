A drive-through pharmacy close to Mater Dei Hospital is now opening until midnight, six days a week.

Remedies at Campus Hub will remain open until midnight from Monday to Saturday, it said in a statement.

The pharmacy provides the first automated dispensing pharmacy in Malta. Customers can order items online at remediespharmacies.com and choose to collect them through the drive-through service.  If ordering medicines, users must click the ‘medicines’ tab and fill in the relevant form.  

The pharmacy also healthcare, beauty and laser hair removal services from a clinic at the Campus Hub site. Appointments can be booked online.

