Since online gambling was legalised in the country back in 2021, the online casino industry in the Netherlands has gone from strength to strength. It is already a vibrant hub for those looking to gamble online, with a wide range of options to satisfy a whole host of different gaming desires. Gamers and gamblers now have the option to play online casino games safely and legally, focusing on the fun side of online games within a framework of responsible gambling. Play North® began life in 2018 and were one of the first licence holders in the country. With their investment in an online casino in the Netherlands, the future is bright.

The rise of Dutch online gambling

The iGaming landscape in the Netherlands is booming right now, and with good reason. Online gambling was only legalised in 2021, providing the chance for legal, licensed operators of online casinos to launch their sites to an eager and willing new customer base. The regulatory framework implemented by the government in the Netherlands has ensured that there has been a growth in licensed online casinos.

Popular games in Dutch online casinos

Play North® is invested in the Dutch people so there was a keen effort to understand the market before going full throttle with an online casino brand. Dutch people just love the slots! This is the most popular area of online casino gaming in the Netherlands, and Play North® understands this. You’ll find a whole host of slots games under many different themes and styles in their Kansino brand casino, and there are new games every day being added to the library for players to choose from. Another popular type of casino gaming in the Netherlands is that of the table games, roulette, baccarat, and blackjack, with live casino games proving to be incredibly popular.

The story of Play North®

Play North® is all about putting the player at the core of everything that they do. After founding the company in 2018 with just a few people and its first licence and brand in Estonia, the company grew quickly. At the end of 2020, and with the regulations looking likely to change in the Netherlands, the focus shifted towards regulated markets, and this is where the online casino brand ‘Kansino’ came into play in the Dutch market.

A focus on compliance and responsible gambling is very important to Play North®, as it allows for sustainable growth of an iGaming business where the customer can genuinely be placed at the core of everything, maintaining the perfect balance of fun and safety for players. This, combined with a formula that looks at building a gaming experience that they themselves would enjoy playing fits in well with the relatively infant Dutch iGaming landscape.

The Kansino brand

As mentioned above, the opening up of the Dutch online gambling market made it an exciting place to stake a claim and place a foothold in for Play North®. Kansino took the challenge with zeal and has attracted a large and loyal following of Dutch players. The extensive selection of slots makes it a popular Dutch casino, but there has also been an evolution in the casino games on offer, including branded live table casino games in both Dutch and English language. On top of all of this, what makes Kansino relatively unique is that it does not offer bonuses, so you won’t see sign-up bonuses and special offers to entice new players and to retain existing customers. Instead, the emphasis is on great gameplay within a safe environment.

What is the future of online casinos in the Netherlands?

As with any area of growth, there will be challenges ahead for the online casino and online gambling industries in the Netherlands. This is only natural due to it being in its infancy in terms of legal online gambling. The Dutch government has implemented a strict regulatory framework for online gambling, and this will continue to evolve over the coming years as the relatively young industry continues to grow and evolve in scope. It is a robust system to ensure fair play for gamblers, to protect players, and to implement a system of responsible gambling where both online casino and player are monitored for fairness and security purposes.

What is exciting is that there is a brand like Play North® invested in the Netherlands and online casinos in the country. This provides the funding and expertise to back an online casino such as Kansino in making the strides that are possible in terms of technological improvement, online casino game design, branded live casino tables, and making sure that the Dutch online gambling community is as well served as it deserves to be. As virtual reality and augmented reality become the norm, and new regulatory frameworks come into play and evolve over time, only the very best online casinos will stand out in the crowd, and Play North® is here to stay with Kansino, a jewel in the crown of the Netherlands iGaming scene.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/