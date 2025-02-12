The PN on Wednesday said the government's proposed sexual health policy - unveiled two months ago - was not detailed enough and did not explain how measures will be implemented.
In December, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela launched a two-month consultation for a national strategy for the years 2025 to 2030.
Among others, the government's proposals suggest emergency contraception should be added to the national formulary and condoms should be distributed for free.
On Wednesday, the PN welcomed the government's public consultation, complaining, however, that it had come "far too late".
"Malta’s last Sexual Health Strategy was issued in 2010, and the PN has long called for an update to this strategy," spokespeople Adrian Delia and Graziella Attard Previ said in a statement.
The PN, they added, expected the Labour government – which often spoke about civil rights and progressive, liberal policies – to be more proactive.
The strategy "includes good proposals that, however, have been promised for a long time. These include access to PrEP and PEP, which the PN has also long advocated for," they said.
They also noted that the strategy lacked specificity and failed to outline how certain measures would be implemented and measured.
What is the PN proposing?
- Address aspects such as sexual education in Malta, the inclusion of individuals of different ages, abilities, genders, and sexual orientations, the role of digital media, and more effective measures against stigma and taboos related to sex and sexual practices, which often stop people from seeking help and healthcare.
- Establish clear criteria to measure the success of this strategy, set timelines for the implementation of measures and a concrete plan for collaboration between different ministries.
- Set a clear plan about where and how contraceptives will be distributed. Medication for sexual dysfunction should be more accessible and included in the national formulary for individuals with chronic conditions.
- Cancer screening should be expanded and made more rigorous to target high-risk groups, with a specific timeline for implementation.
- Draw up a concrete action plan, including awareness campaigns about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) tailored to different age groups, genders, and sexual orientations. Expand community-based services and set up a plan to address antibiotic resistance, particularly in treating gonorrhoea.
- Turn the GU Clinic into a walk-in service, extend its operating hours to include weekends, and increase specialist professionals in this field. open additional clinics within community settings.
- Provide support and therapy for individuals with sexual health issues stemming from mental health conditions.