The PN on Wednesday said the government's proposed sexual health policy - unveiled two months ago - was not detailed enough and did not explain how measures will be implemented.

In December, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela launched a two-month consultation for a national strategy for the years 2025 to 2030.

Among others, the government's proposals suggest emergency contraception should be added to the national formulary and condoms should be distributed for free.

On Wednesday, the PN welcomed the government's public consultation, complaining, however, that it had come "far too late".

"Malta’s last Sexual Health Strategy was issued in 2010, and the PN has long called for an update to this strategy," spokespeople Adrian Delia and Graziella Attard Previ said in a statement.

The PN, they added, expected the Labour government – which often spoke about civil rights and progressive, liberal policies – to be more proactive.

The strategy "includes good proposals that, however, have been promised for a long time. These include access to PrEP and PEP, which the PN has also long advocated for," they said.

They also noted that the strategy lacked specificity and failed to outline how certain measures would be implemented and measured.

What is the PN proposing?