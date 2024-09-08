A 28-year-old man is under arrest for suspected trafficking of cocaine and cannabis.

The police said the arrest was made late on Saturday in St Julian's.

A police patrol noted that the man was acting suspiciously, searching the grass alongside a car park and picking up something which he immediately hid under his vest.

He acted even more suspiciously with the officers surprised him. A search revealed that he was carrying a bag bag with 38 drug sachets.

A search of the grass where the man was first noticed revealed more drug sachets. Cash and drug-related items were found at his home.

The man is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.