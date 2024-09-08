A 28-year-old man is under arrest for suspected trafficking of cocaine and cannabis.

The police said the arrest was made late on Saturday in St Julian's.

A police patrol noted that the man was acting suspiciously, searching the grass alongside a car park and picking up something which he immediately hid under his vest.

He acted even more suspiciously with the officers surprised him. A search revealed that he was carrying a bag bag with 38 drug sachets.

A search of the grass where the man was first noticed revealed more drug sachets. Cash and drug-related items were found at his home.

The man is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.