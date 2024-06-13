Uniformed police officers will be patrolling Mcast campuses for a number of hours every week in a new initiative aimed at reinforcing safety and security measures, the college said on Thursday.

It made the announcement after a memorandum of understanding was signed with the police corps.

"The officers shall carry out searches on students and/or their belongings if they have a reasonable suspicion that the search will discover the possession of items that are prohibited, stolen, or acquired as the result of any offence whatsoever," the college added.

Institutes will provide enclosed and private areas should the police need them for conducting a search.

"The presence of police officers on-site will serve to enhance safety on our campus for the students and the MCAST staff community. We believe that this proactive approach will significantly contribute to the prevention of any unpleasant incidents and ensure peace of mind for all employees and students. Additionally, it demonstrates our dedication to maintaining a supportive and secure environment," the college added.