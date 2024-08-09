Hundreds of Maltese and Gozitans will gather for a prayer vigil at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary Square on August 14, eve of the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady, between 8pm and 10pm.

The vigil will consist of prayers and sung Psalms, while Cardinal Mario Grech will lead a vigil Mass, followed by Eucharistic adoration led by Mgr Rosario Borg and the Gozo Diocese Eucharistic Movement. The vigil will be televised on UTV and Radju Marija on 102.3FM and live streamed on the Gozo Diocese social media and Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. Transport will be available from all parishes.

On Thursday, feast of Santa Marija, Masses at the sanctuary will be held at 6.15, 8.30, 10 and 11.15am and 5pm.