Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon has insisted that the prescription period for the filing of court cases should be suspended when individuals file complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman.

Currently, legal time limits (prescriptions) continue to run while the Ombudsman investigates, potentially affecting a complainant’s ability to seek further legal redress.

But the Ombudsman's annual report, presented to parliament on Monday, argues that suspending prescription during the Ombudsman’s investigation would safeguard individuals’ rights by ensuring that their access to justice is not compromised by administrative delays or lengthy investigations.

In 2024, the Office of the Ombudsman handled 372 complaints, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous year.

The Ombudsman’s investigations focus on fairness and transparency in public administration.

Need for a parliamentary committee to discuss reports

The report also proposes the setting up of a parliamentary select committee to examine reports submitted by the Office of the Ombudsman, particularly when the recommendations made in those reports are not acted upon by government bodies.

"This would create a formal mechanism for parliamentary oversight, ensuring the Ombudsman’s recommendations are reviewed and acted upon. The proposed Select Committee would help address the current challenge of public bodies failing to implement the Ombudsman’s recommendations. The Committee would promote accountability and ensure necessary reforms to improve public administration by providing a platform within Parliament for discussion and action," the report says.

National Human Rights Institution (NHRI)

The report says that one of the key goals of the Office of the Ombudsman in 2025 is to establish itself as Malta’s National Human Rights Institution (NHRI). In 2024, the Office became an associate member of the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI), marking a significant step towards full accreditation as an NHRI. 1

The plan outlines steps to strengthen the Office’s human rights mandate, enabling it to address broader human rights issues while continuing its core work of overseeing public administration.