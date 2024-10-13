A strong economy is good news for culture and the arts. There was a time when investment in these sectors wasn’t affordable and when past administrations underestimated the value of arts, culture and output in terms of wealth generation.That time is no more.

For the last 10 years, Malta invested heavily in its cultural heritage and its artists. The results are clear to all: a vibrant art scene; a buoyant cultural sector and restoration and conservation works across the country. This robust investment is raising the profile of Malta as a desirable destination. Among the many investments currently underway in this area there is one project that has a special significance: The Jesuit church, in Valletta.

This sacred place is a 16th-century building that has existed almost since the birth of Valletta itself. It is being restored to its glorious state so that it can be appreciated by people in the heart of the Maltese capital.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Robert Abela and I visited the church, where restoration work has been ongoing since 2021. This is an intricate restoration process since this church houses priceless masterpieces, namely: The Return from the Flight to Egypt by Battistello Caracciolo and The Circumcision of the Lord by Filippo Paladini, among others.

In July 2021, a new foundation was set up to start conservation, which was in great need.

We were welcomed and shown around this historical church – which was rebuilt in Baroque style after a huge explosion caused by a gunpowder factory explosion in 1634 and which formed part of a Jesuit complex, which also included the Collegium Melitense, by the president of the Jesuit Church Foundation – Rev. Dr Nicholas Doublet.

The craftsmanship involved in preserving this historic site is impressive. Some of the works carried out in partnership with the government include works on the church’s roof, its walls and the restoration of the altar within its oratory.

The windows, marble floor, balustrades and the church’s electrical systems have also been repaired. The decorative scheme, on the ceiling of the oratory of Honourees, has been preserved. New lighting within the sacristy and a fire detection system have been installed.

In every village, we have important pieces of our patrimony in the form of churches and chapels. Although these are Church owned, the government collaborates with the Church to ensure that we safeguard our national patrimony and gift future generations a better national patrimony than the one we had inherited from our forefathers

Malta’s rich national patrimony and heritage determine our identity as a people. We are resolute in making our heritage accessible to all. Restoration works are an integral part of this commitment.

The purpose of these restoration works, with the Jesuit church in Valletta a prime example, is to ensure that the public can engage with these spaces and serve a purpose.

Culture and the arts are at the forefront of the government’s priorities. A strong economic situation over the past 10 years has enabled us to invest heavily in these areas, which, as a result, started to contribute, significantly, to Malta’s economy by attracting more high-quality tourists to Malta and creating new, better paid jobs.

The many men and women working in these sectors, and, above all, our talented artists, felt empowered enough to be more creative and take further initiatives that have enriched these sectors. Today, we have a robust cultural and arts scene.

Talent is important in the cultural sector but talent alone cannot make it; you also need the financing to make projects work. Our investment boosts artistic and cultural expression.

In addition to a strong economy, our tourism industry is stronger than ever. The tourism and cultural sectors work together. More tourists mean more visitors in our churches, museums and cultural sites. A strong tourism industry is good news for culture and the arts.

I have always maintained that if you put arts, culture and heritage at the heart of government activity, you are celebrating creativity. Creativity is key for a country’s success.

Our commitment is to make Malta a leader in culture and heritage. Significant achievements have been made. More will be done. We are preserving the past to enrich the future.

Owen Bonnici is Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government.