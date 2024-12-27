President Myriam Spiteri Debono will not meet members of the public for the New Year greetings this weekend as scheduled, due to being "indisposed".

Announcing the cancellation in a statement on Friday, the Office of the Presidency said the annual tradition would "not take place due to the president’s indisposition."

It said Spiteri Debono "extends her greetings to the Maltese and Gozitan public, wishing them a new year filled with happiness, peace and, above all, health."

The New Year greetings were due to take place at the Presidential Palace in Valletta between 10am and noon.