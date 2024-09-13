The government should take pride month as an opportunity to help address pending issues faced by the LGBTIQ community and not only stand and march with them, Moviment Graffitti said on Friday.

Ahead of Malta's annual pride march on Saturday the group said that the march is not only a colourful celebration but a political manifestation.

While the country has seen a lot of progress in legislation and policies that protect the LGBTIQ community, this does not mean that there is no place for political action.

One such issue is the gender wellbeing clinic in Paola not functioning properly for at least a year, as the lack of a psychiatrist has created long waiting lists for new cases to be considered.

"Many young people who have been waiting for the service have had to resort to private healthcare since the state service has left them waiting and they felt they could not wait anymore to start the process of affirming their gender identity," they said.

Graffitti also highlighted that despite the government making an electoral promise to provide PrEP and PEP for free from hospital, this is still not available, despite Malta having one the highest rates of HIV diagnoses in Europe.

"Those who are at risk of HIV infection and can afford it, have to buy the medicine themselves. Those who do not, risk contracting the virus and further spreading it in the community," they said.

And despite Malta being lauded for having the most progressive LGBTIQ rights in Europe, LGBTQ migrants do not feel safe or included in the country, Graffitti added.

"LGBTIQ+ asylum seekers face illegal detention and risk being deported because they cannot prove their sexual orientation," the group said.

"Malta considers eight of the countries that criminalise homosexuality as safe, putting LGBTIQ+ migrants at risk of having their asylum application rejected. If they are sent back to these countries, they can face years of imprisonment. LGBTIQ+ asylum seekers are not safe living in detention centres, risking discrimination and stigma as well as their safety."

Additionally, they said that LGBTIQ asylum seekers who are HIV positive face additional challenges, as they are not separated at the initial reception centre.

It also becomes difficult if not impossible to access essential services, including life-saving antiretroviral therapy and gender-affirming healthcare services that include continuation of hormonal treatment.

"Moviment Graffitti would be proud of being in the top position on the LGBTIQ+ index when the rights of the whole LGBTIQ+ community are protected," they said.

"It calls on the authorities to take the opportunity to act in favour of the LGBTIQ+ community not just march with them."