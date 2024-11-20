Professionals on Wednesday slammed "irresponsible" statements that discounted the necessity of qualifications, experience and ethical standards for consultancy positions within the public sector.

The statement by the Malta Federation of Professional Associations was issued in the wake of a scandal involving Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, and a lucrative job given to Bartolo's wife Amanda Muscat.

Earlier this month, a report by retired chief justice Joseph Azzopardi revealed how Bartolo and Camilleri were both found to have abused their power and breached ministerial ethics when they gave Bartolo’s partner (now wife) Muscat, a job as a highly paid consultant.

The PN has since rallied people in protest, urging for the dismissal of the two ministers.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassolla, who was the first to report the issue to the Standards Commissioner has also urged the Public Accounts Committee to recover “some of the €68,000 swindled from the taxpayer for doing nothing".

Bartolo made a conditional apology, while a defiant Camilleri insisted he did nothing wrong. Prime Minister Robert Abela accepted Bartolos' apology as "sufficient".

But on Friday, Bartolo continued to defend his wife’s lucrative consultancy role by saying some people can do a job based on experience alone.

“In life, it is not just about diplomas or degrees. In life you have those who are able (to work) because of their experience,” Bartolo told Times of Malta.

What Clayton Bartolo said. Video: Giulia Magri

On Wednesday, the MFPA dissociated itself from partisan disputes but stressed that "in harmony with the principles of professionalism", it advocated for a meritocratic framework wherein policy advisors and consultants to decision-makers met the necessary academic qualifications and experience, and adhered to high ethical standards.

"Education forms the foundational building blocks of all professions. MFPA has consistently expressed serious concerns regarding declining educational standards, as evidenced through MATSEC examination results, and questionable hiring practices that ignore the lack of suitable qualifications including political appointments of people of trust as consultants to ministers," the MFPA said.

MFPA said it was also distancing itself from public comments by high members of government that discounted the necessity of qualifications, experience and ethical standards for consultancy positions in public service.

"Such irresponsible claims undermine and discredit the need for students to pursue academic education to attain qualifications in the form of diplomas and degrees, and for professionals in all areas of practice to strive to enhance their practice through continuing professional development during the course of their service to society.

"These declarations continue to encourage the decline of educational standards and a lack of professionalism and accountability in our country."

The MFPA said several professions were already plagued with trumped-up positions filled by lesser-qualified people attempting to do the work of qualified and warranted professionals.

Masking deficiencies in qualifications, experience and accountability of individuals in any position, especially those in high-ranking ones, as well as the proliferation of dubious designations undermined the integrity of professions and tarnished the social fabric, the federation added.

"Professionalism is not merely a title but a commitment to ethical standards, social responsibility and fitness for purpose.

"Professions are a vital component of civil society, and we urge and encourage our youth and students to pursue careers defined by diligence and genuine passion, " MFPA reiterated.

The MFPA statement was endorsed by the Association of Podiatrists, Association of Speech-Language Pathologists, Chamber of Engineers, Dental Association of Malta, Kamra tal-Periti, Malta Association for the Counselling Profession, Malta Association of Occupational Therapists, Malta Association of Physiotherapists, Malta Association of Professional Conservators and Restorers, Malta Chamber of Pharmacists, Malta Chamber of Psychologists, Malta Veterinary Association, Medical Association of Malta, Society of Medical Radiographers, The Maltese Association of Social Workers and The Maltese Association of Youth Workers.