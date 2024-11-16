A concreted area measuring 8,870 square metres in Pembroke will be transformed into a green community garden managed by Project Green.

Excavation and pathway formation are currently underway at what is planned to become the William Harding Pembroke Community Garden. The garden will feature 100 trees, an underground reservoir and a restored rubble wall to provide a recreational space for Pembroke residents.

The works were announced by Project Green on Saturday, and the agency aims to complete the works on the garden in 2025.

Excavation works in Pembroke for the green project have kicked off. Credit: Project Green

The garden will also have play areas and designated picnic spots. The number of parking spaces of site will remain the same and will be surrounded by greenery to provide shade.

Cheryl Camilleri, an architect at Project Green, explained that works are at the initial phase.

“We are excavating approximately one meter below the existing ground level to provide newly planted trees with sufficient soil depth to ensure healthy growth," she said.

"We have also begun marking out a pathway, which will be constructed from permeable materials that allow rainwater to filter through slowly.”

This accessible pathway will connect the garden from one end to the other, and retaining walls separating the higher and lower areas will be stabilised or rebuilt in certain sections to prevent erosion and soil loss during heavy rainfall.

“For irrigation, we will improve and utilize an existing connection under the road, leading from the garden to three large, historic British-era reservoirs located across from Burma Road,” Camilleri said.

What the area looked like before works began. Credit: Project Green

Project Green currently manages a portfolio of 118 projects across Malta and Gozo. Other projects where work is currently underway include the Independence Garden in Birżebbuġa, Villa Portelli Gardens in Kalkara, the St Michael’s Hospice garden and the Serenity Garden in Santa Lucija.