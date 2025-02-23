Every year, hundreds of post-secondary students in Malta face the daunting reality of failing their A-level examinations or not achieving their desired grades, setbacks that can significantly impact their academic and career aspirations. With university admission hinging on these results, students often struggle with self-doubt, anxiety and the fear of disappointing their families.

However, the weeks between receiving the results in July and sitting for resit exams in September can serve as a turning point. Many students enrol in remedial classes or private lessons to improve their performance; yet, academic preparation alone is not always enough.

Research suggests that exam failure is often linked to ineffective study habits, poor time management and emotional distress, rather than a lack of knowledge.

A recent study by the present author, conducted as part of my doctoral research, explored the emotional impact of exam failure on post-secondary students and the coping mechanisms they adopt during this challenging period.

The study followed students who failed the MATSEC A-level exams, tracking their experiences from the moment they received their results to the day of their resit exam. Through in-depth interviews, focus groups and observations, it sought to understand their emotional responses and strategies for managing the pressure of a second attempt.

The findings revealed the profound mental and emotional struggles these students faced. For many, failing an exam was a crushing experience, triggering intense emotions such as shame, frustration and deep sadness. Some students felt they had let their families down, particularly their parents and grandparents, who had invested time, effort and prayers in their success. Others experienced a loss of confidence, questioning their intelligence and abilities, which compounded their stress.

Family support emerged as a key factor in helping students navigate this difficult period. Many found comfort in their parents’ and siblings’ encouragement, while others relied on their grandparents’ unwavering support. Some spoke about the cultural tradition of their families praying and lighting candles for them. Peer support was another critical element, as students who shared their struggles with friends found reassurance in knowing they were not alone.

Teachers also played a fundamental role in shaping students’ resilience. Remedial classes provided more than just academic revision; they became spaces where students could voice their concerns, receive emotional support and build a structured plan to tackle their weaknesses. Teachers who addressed both academic and emotional needs were particularly effective in helping students regain confidence.

A key component of this transformation is metacognition, that is, the ability to think about one’s own thinking. This process involves guiding students to reframe failure not as a reflection of their intelligence but as an opportunity to refine their learning approach.

Beyond reviewing content, educators can integrate reflection exercises, teach effective study techniques and encourage students to set realistic yet challenging goals. Journaling, peer discussions and guided self-assessment can further reinforce these skills by helping students set small frequent realistic, incremental goals and celebrate their achievements while managing extensive exam content.

Moreover, a growth mindset, that is, the belief that abilities can be developed through effort and learning, plays a crucial role in academic resilience. Students who perceive failure as part of the learning process rather than a definitive judgement of their potential are more likely to stay motivated and push forward. When educators and parents reinforce this perspective, students begin to view mistakes as valuable feedback rather than personal shortcomings.

Ultimately, failure in a high-stakes exam can either reinforce self-doubt or serve as a catalyst for growth, depending on how students interpret and respond to it. By cultivating metacognitive skills and growth mindset, students become better prepared not only for their resit but also for lifelong learning challenges.

Acknowledging the emotional burden of academic setbacks and addressing them proactively is not just an educational necessity but an investment in the future of Malta’s students.

Josephine Ebejer Grech holds a Bachelor of Education (Hons) in biology education from the University of Malta, a postgraduate diploma in applied educational leadership, and an MBA General with distinction from Coventry University. She was recently awarded an MBA in educational leadership with distinction in Malta, where she was recognised for outstanding academic performance, achieving the highest marks in her cohort. She is currently a doctoral candidate specialising in the neuroscience, neuroplasticity, metacognition and well-being of post-secondary students within the field of educational psychology.