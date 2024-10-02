A flight of six British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft stopped over in Malta on Wednesday accompanied by two Airbus KC2 inflight refueling tankers.

It is understood that they are heading for Oman for a training exercise.

They are due to leave Malta at about 8.30am on Thursday.

Oman is a close military ally of the UK and the Omani air force also operates Typhoon aircraft.

Enemed uploaded the above photo, taken by Joe Ciliberti, of one of the jets at Luqa airport with an Enemed fuel bowser behind it. 

