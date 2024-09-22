Xjenza Malta has reached a significant milestone in its journey to advance research and innovation through international collaboration.

On September 11, the national agency for Research, Innovation and Space signed an agreement formalising a partnership with the Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR), Italy’s leading public research institution.

This marks a major step forward in positioning Malta at the centre of strategic Mediterranean and European research initiatives.

This agreement underscores a growing trend toward international research partnerships, which are critical to addressing complex regional challenges such as climate change, health crises, energy security and technological transformation.

For Malta, this is an affirmation of its emerging role as a key player in the European Research Area, reflecting the country’s ability to leverage its geographic position and research capacity to foster collaboration across borders.

The bilateral partnership with CNR is not an isolated effort. Xjenza Malta has already established important connections with other international research bodies, through which we are contributing to a sustainable blue economy, the transformation of health and care systems, the clean energy transition and cutting-edge sectors, including digital technologies.

These collaborations aim to benefit both local and global communities by driving innovation and creating new funding opportunities for joint projects, thus further making Malta not only just a participant in global research but a proactive leader in the sector.

Xjenza Malta’s CEO, Silvio Scerri emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership, stating that the collaboration with CNR marks a defining moment for Malta’s scientific community, enabling the collective expertise of both institutions to be harnessed in addressing pressing challenges, such as environmental sustainability and advancements in health.

In the coming years, Xjenza Malta plans to further expand its internationalisation portfolio. By forging new alliances with research institutions across Europe and beyond, the agency aims to explore new partnerships with strategic countries and entities thereof, as well as enhance Malta’s contribution to the Horizon Europe Co-Funded Partnerships under the European Framework Programme for Research and Innovation.

This programme offers key platforms and opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

As Xjenza Malta continues to forge new collaborative international partnerships, the benefits for Maltese researchers are as clear as they are numerous. Our efforts in creating synergic links with peers worldwide will surely contribute to facilitating the country’s sustainable development and economic growth.

The future of scientific collaboration in Malta looks bright, with a potential for new scientific research endeavours that will resonate far beyond our island’s shores.

George Bugeja is deputy director (Internationalisation Unit), Xjenza Malta.