Seven civil society organisations intend to protest controversial plans to reform magisterial inquiries in a demonstration outside parliament next Wednesday evening.

Led by rule of law NGO Repubblika, the organisations say the event is intended as a “final appeal to MPs not to weaken the fight against criminality and corruption”.

The reform – which will effectively route all inquiry requests through the police force - was announced by the government last December and has been fast-tracked through parliament.

A parliamentary committee is poised to discuss it next Tuesday. Once the bill clears the committee stage, it will be presented to parliament's plenary for a third and final reading before being sent to the Office of the President to be signed into law.

In a statement on Friday, Repubblika, #occupyjustice, Fondazione Falcone, Aditus Foundation, The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, Vuċi Kollettiva and PEN Malta said they will gather outside parliament at 6pm on Wednesday, April 2 to make their opposition heard.

“Bill number 125 will remove citizens’ right to directly ask the courts for an inquiry into crimes ignored by the police and attorney general,” the NGOs said.

“While we appreciate the work done by institutions, we also know that in crimes with political consequences, our institutions are often captured and rendered ineffective.”

It will be the second Repubblika-led demonstration against the proposed changes to magisterial inquiries, following a broader event held in February which was also endorsed by political party Momentum and Moviment Graffitti, among others.

“We urge all citizens of goodwill to be outside parliament on Wednesday and make their voices heard, as we make a sincere appeal for our country to not take this dangerous step backwards,” organisers said.