Tableo, a leader in restaurant technology worldwide, developed in Malta, is excited to launch two new AI-powered Digital Assistants, AIMA and AIVA. If you’re a restaurant owner or manager, these smart assistants are here to make your life easier by taking reservations and handling customer inquiries over phone or Facebook. This will save you considerable time, reduce stress, and help you focus on creating great dining experiences.

Do these challenges sound familiar?

Are you tired of receiving the same messages daily, asking you about your opening hours or menu?

Do people expect you to reply at 8pm to make a reservation when service is at its peak and the kitchen’s on fire?

Can’t find the right staff to answer the phone or messages in English, Maltese or any other language?

Are you losing customers because you can’t reply fast enough?

If you’ve answered yes to any of the above, read on, as Tableo’s groundbreaking products could be just the solution for you.

Meet AIMA and AIVA: Your 24/7 helpers

When a customer messages your restaurant on Facebook Messenger, AIMA (the AI Messaging Assistant) steps in. It’s like having a member of staff who can instantly answer questions and take reservations without any human involvement. On the phone side, AIVA (the AI Voice Assistant) takes care of customer calls, making sure every call is answered, even when it’s busy.

Whether it’s a customer reserving a table, checking your opening hours, or asking about dietary options, both AIMA and AIVA can be made available around the clock, to provide friendly and quick responses.

What makes AIMA and AIVA different?

These assistants aren’t just chatbots. They’re designed to feel like part of your team, using advanced AI to:

Understand customer questions and respond naturally, avoiding robotic or repetitive replies.

Handle reservations by checking availability, collecting customer details, and finalizing bookings.

Automatically sync with Tableo’s booking system, updating your reservation diary and customer database in real-time.

Provide booking confirmations and assist with changes or cancellations.

If there’s a special request or issue that needs personal attention, AIMA and AIVA seamlessly can redirect the call or message to a manager.

How restaurants Use AIMA and AIVA every day

Several restaurants worldwide have helped with testing, and are already using AIMA and AIVA daily. Here are some common scenarios where AIMA and AIVA are making a difference:

On busy evenings During peak hours, when your staff is occupied, AIVA can take the heat by answering calls and responding to messages, in multiple languages - while you deal with the kitchen.

After-hours bookings AIMA and AIVA can handle late-night reservation requests and provide instant confirmation, even when your team is off-duty.

For customer follow-ups AIMA and AIVA can send reservation confirmations and reminders, reducing no-shows and keeping your booking system organized.

To handle common questions The AI Assistants are like knowledgeable team members who never forget. They’re constantly learning about your restaurant and can provide instant, accurate answers to customer inquiries, such as: “Are you pet-friendly?” “Do you have vegan options?” “Are you open on Monday?”

“We created AIMA and AIVA to give restaurant owners tools they can rely on to meet the rising expectations of today’s diners,” said Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz, CEO of Tableo. “With these assistants, restaurants can offer faster service, take more bookings, and give customers a better overall experience – all while freeing up their staff.”

Easy to get started

Interested in seeing how AIMA and AIVA can work for your restaurant? Contact us today to learn more about Tableo and its AI Assistants. Plus, you can try Tableo’s software for free, allowing up to 50 bookings per month. Visit www.tableo.com/free/ to get started.

Powered by innovation

The development of AIMA and AIVA was made possible through funding from XjenzaMalta, on behalf of the Foundation for Science and Technology, as part of the FUSION: R&I Technology Extension Programme.