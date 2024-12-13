Heritage Malta is breathing new life into a rare piece of Malta’s history – the Grand Master’s carriage – thanks to a generous sponsorship by the Eden Leisure Foundation. This restoration effort forms part of the broader Grand Master’s Palace project, the largest conservation initiative ever undertaken by Heritage Malta.

The Grand Master’s carriage, an 18th-century luxury French Berline coach, is a unique piece of history which represents more than just transportation; it symbolizes Malta’s unique journey through history and the evolving identities of those who ruled it. Commissioned for ceremonial purposes, it served multiple Grand Masters of the Order of St John and witnessed pivotal historical events. Malta’s last Grand Master, Ferdinand von Hompesch, offered its use to Napoleon Bonaparte on his disembarking at Porta del Monte, but the latter famously declined and preferred to go up to Valletta on foot. Later, during the French occupation, the carriage was used by General Vaubois, Napoleon’s representative on the island, solidifying its association with both Maltese and French histories.

The coach, with its meticulously crafted details, attests to the remarkable craftsmanship of its time. Designed with opulent green velvet interiors and intricate mouldings, and once gilded in gold, it was made to impress, to command attention, and to convey status. It also includes various classic ornaments, and panels featuring vernis martin – a type of varnish named after the 18th-century French Martin brothers who ran a leading factory using this technique.

Originally, the windows were fitted with glass panels, while those on the two doors opened and closed vertically by pulling an attached strap, and the cabin was suspended on leather braces attached to steel leaf springs. One of the carriage’s most striking features is the four emblems on each of its sides, added during French rule, which feature depictions of Marianne, the personification of French liberty, holding a staff topped with the Phrygian Cap – a revolutionary symbol.

Over the years, some elements of the carriage were altered, each era from the Knights to the British leaving its mark. Various repairs and replacements were carried out throughout its working lifetime. These later modifications, such as the repainting of the exterior in a sombre dark brown and black, and the replacement of some original seats, reveal changes in taste and craftsmanship across eras. Heritage Malta’s conservation team will strive to preserve these layers, offering viewers a window into the evolving aesthetics and political influences that shaped the carriage.

Once completed, the carriage will be a centrepiece in the ground floor halls of the restored Grand Master’s Palace’s – the former stables, where the carriage was formerly housed. The space is currently undergoing restoration in preparation for the artefact’s return. Alongside other similar means of transport pertaining to the Palace, the carriage will be a storytelling piece that invites a new generation to appreciate Malta’s layered past.