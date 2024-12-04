Robert Abela formally inaugurated db Group’s new offices in Mrieħel on Wednesday morning.

The prime minister was escorted around the €1.2 million, 1,700 square metre premises by db Group chairman Silvio Debono and met with various of the roughly 100 employees working there.

Debono told Abela that the company’s massive City Centre project at the former ITS site in Pembroke has generated €265 million worth of work through 25 contracts given to 25 local companies.

Company CEO Robert Debono said db Group had interests in multiple economic sectors, from hotels to restaurants, contract catering to health and elderly care.

“We are now looking to expand into new markets, both locally and internationally,” he said.

The prime minister said it was crucial for businesses to continue investing in their operations.

“The worst thing we can do is send out a message that there is no need to renovate and improve our operations. Workplace investment is crucial to ensure quality work,” he said.