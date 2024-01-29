In a meeting with European Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski on Monday, Robert Abela insisted that each member state's unique characteristics must be taken into consideration when discussing issues linked to the agricultural sector.

During the meeting with the Commissioner for Agriculture, held at Castille, Prime Minister Abela noted that Malta has been allocated €190 million through the Multiannual Financial Framework.

Among others, the government had used these funds to introduce a series of schemes directly benefitting farmers, including young people willing to work in the agricultural sector which, he said, was "crucial for the country's economy".