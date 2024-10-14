Roberta Metsola has been awarded the Grand Decoration of Honour by the Republic of Austria.

The accolade, one of Austria's highest national honours, was presented by Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the Austrian National Council, during a ceremony in Vienna’s Parliament.

This award, previously granted to figures such as former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, recognises Metsola’s dedication to European cooperation and integration.

Sobotka praised Metsola’s efforts to strengthen the bond between the European Parliament and national legislatures, highlighting her advocacy for smaller member states and her role in fostering citizen engagement across Europe.

Describing Metsola as “a woman of remarkable success”, Sobotka commended her leadership at the European Parliament, stating, “Europe needs individuals like you who fight for our continent’s future with passion and reason.”

In her acceptance speech, Metsola expressed gratitude.

“We must work together, embodying Europe’s values of unity, cooperation and compromise to make people a little bit safer, fairer and more prosperous,” she said.

During her visit to Austria, Metsola also met with Chancellor Karl Nehammer, expressing solidarity with those affected by recent floods.

She further visited Malta’s Permanent Mission to the OSCE and UN agencies, thanking staff for their ongoing work in Vienna.