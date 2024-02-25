The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has been handed the Boniface VIII International Award for her work towards the culture of peace around the world.

The award was presented by the Rector and President of the Accademia Bonificiana Professor Sante de Angelis, during a ceremony in Rome, which was moderated by the Deputy Director of TG1 Maria Rita Grieco.

Roberta Metsola holds the award she received for peace.

Metsola is the first Maltese to receive the award. The presentation took place two years to the day since the start of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, which, the organisers said, "showcased the firm and strong leadership of the president of the European Parliament in support of Ukraine towards their fight for peace and justice."

Earlier this month Metsola told the European publication Politico that the European Union must step up its defence capabilities and be ready to face threats without the support of its long-time security partner the United States.

Her comments were criticised in Malta by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who said the government aims to invest in people, not weapons. The PN had retorted that investment in defence and the armed forces was an investment in peace-keeping in Malta and the region. The Labour Party has also been portraying her as a warmonger.

Metsola told guests at the award ceremony that the value of peace was and remained her commitment everywhere and the award strengthened her commitment to continue working for a stronger Europe, for more peace and for more democracy.