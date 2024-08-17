A second phase of work to restore the St Nicholas bastions forming part of the Cottonera Lines has kicked off, with work expected to take until the end of the year.

An initial phase of this restoration project saw workers restore the Polverista gate section of the bastions, which joins Cospicua and Fgura.

Stonework in that section was in a bad state of disrepair and parts of it had to be rebuilt from scratch, the Culture Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Cottonera Lines date back to the period of the Knights of St John. They were designed by Antonio Maurizio Valperga.

Workers are now cleaning the stone of dirt and dust and replacing any stonework that has lost its shape or structural integrity over time. Windows on the bastions are to get new galvanised steel protectors, to prevent pigeons from roosting in them.

Works are being carried out by the Restoration and Preservation Department.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Local Councils parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli – a former mayor of Cospicua – visited the site this week. They were accompanied by Cospicua Mayor Marco Bonnici and Fondazzjoni Kottonera chairman Joe Mizzi.

Bonnici said the second phase of works is expected to cost €650,000 and once completed will mean more than 4,500 square metres of bastions will have been restored.

“The Cottonera lines are an important part of our national identity and restorng them not only improves the area’s historic value but also benefits future generations,” he said.

He thanks Restoration Department workers for their contribution.

Zerafa Civelli praised Cospicua’s local council for having pushed for the project to be carried out.