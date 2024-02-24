The Breast Care Team at Gozo General Hospital is holding a morning seminar at Barts Medical School, Victoria, on March 16. Themed ‘Empower her Wellness’, the seminar is a one-day affair dedicated to providing women with useful information on breast cancer and breast health maintenance.

The event consists of a number of sessions addressing various subjects, including breast cancer awareness, early detection and prevention.

Several experts, including a physiotherapist, a bra fitter, counselling psychologist, nutritionist, a pharmacist and a make-up artist, will provide interactive workshops on how to maintain breast health. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain insight from healthcare professionals.

Registration for the seminar will open at 8am, while talks will start at 8.45am. Reservations for the seminar, sponsored by Queen Mary University of London Malta Campus, Savina Artisan Centre and Vichy Laboratories, can be done by calling 2344 6732 until March 8. All participants will be given a certificate.