I refer to the article written by Nigel Vella, former head of communications of the Labour Party (December 11).

This article, of course, presents a deeply one-sided view and confirms the Labour Party’s inability to understand the real problems of this country. While I respect the role of media commentary in fostering democratic dialogue, it is essential to address the inaccuracies and unfounded assumptions made about me and the Nationalist Party.

First, my remarks on the tax cuts need to be viewed in context.

As an experienced and qualified accountant, I have enough expertise to evaluate economic measures critically. The suggestion that the proposed tax cuts may have minimal impact was not dismissive but reflective of a larger concern about the challenges being faced by middle- and low-income earners, especially young couples seeking to buy their own home.

The amount of money that will be saved through the tax cuts announced in the budget is miniscule when compared to the tens of thousands of euros raked in through illegal employment, phantom jobs, direct orders and other schemes aimed at fattening the pockets of the few close to the Labour Party at the expense of the many.

It is also reflective of the concern of many about the government’s fiscal sustainability and its lack of prioritisation of long-term investment over short-term optics. Responsible governance demands asking tough questions and the PN will continue to scrutinise policies to ensure they truly serve all Maltese citizens, not just as headlines, which is all that interests this Labour government, but as meaningful, sustained benefits.

Not surprisingly, and in true fashion of misrepresenting the truth, while referencing my interview a few days after Budget 2025 was announced, the Labour Party conveniently omits that I spoke in favour of all tax cuts, irrespective of who implements them.

They also fail to mention that, in the same article, the newspaper noted that my views on the tax cuts have been echoed by experts in the field.

Such selective reporting is emblematic of the Labour Party’s approach to distorting reality to fit their narrative.

Vella’s article also unfairly casts aspersions on my professional success and implies that my financial position disconnects me from ordinary citizens. This is a dangerous narrative that undermines the contributions of professionals to public service. I entered politics not to see how I could use public funds for my personal benefit but to serve the people.

As Vella himself has acknowledged, I already have a successful profession, which allows me to bring my expertise to the table with integrity and without self-interest and to dedicate my time to improving the lives of all, irrespective of income.

Moreover, the suggestion that the PN has become elitist or irrelevant to workers is unfounded. Historically, the PN has championed policies that provide a better quality of life to workers, from securing EU membership and its associated job opportunities, to significant investment in education, thereby enabling a much higher participation rate in post-secondary education, to reforms that strengthened Malta’s economy and infrastructure.

Acknowledging past challenges does not negate the PN’s ongoing efforts to evolve and address contemporary concerns. Our recent initiatives, including proposals to create new economic sectors, support small businesses and prioritise green jobs, are geared toward empowering middle- and lower-income earners in today’s rapidly changing economy.

It is also vital to address the Labour Party’s narrative that it is the party for the working and middle class. While Labour invests heavily in propaganda to sell this image, the reality tells a different story. Under their administration, public funds have been recklessly squandered through unjustified direct orders, overspending by millions on various projects and their complicity in fraudulent scandals.

The fraudulent contract with Vitals Healthcare, which has deprived Maltese citizens of hundreds of millions while delivering substandard healthcare, remains a prime example of this. The benefits fraud scandal further illustrates a systemic abuse of trust and public resources.

Most recently, the scandal involving the former tourism minister’s wife, who allegedly received kickbacks from a company linked to a Malta Tourism Authority contractor, further exposes the corruption and cronyism rife in this administration. Such actions are not reflective of a government serving the working class – they represent a betrayal of the public’s trust and the squandering of Malta’s resources for the benefit of a select few.

Additionally, while the Labour Party continues to highlight its commitment to urban development and construction, the reality is that these projects are often geared towards high-end developments that benefit select investors and not middle- and low-income families. This approach does little to address the pressing housing challenges faced by ordinary Maltese citizens and, instead, prioritises the interests of a wealthy few.

The claim that the PN “prides itself in being elitist” is a misrepresentation. The PN is, and always has been, a party committed to inclusivity and progress for all Maltese citizens. We understand the challenges of workers and families, from housing affordability to the rising cost of living, and are actively formulating policies to address them.

Unlike the current Labour administration, which relies on stopgap measures and glossy narratives, the PN’s vision focuses on sustainable development, transparency and accountability.

It is clear that I have struck a nerve, as this is not the first article written against me by exponents of the Labour Party. This concerted effort to misrepresent our words and the values of the PN suggests that our message of accountability and principled leadership is unsettling to those who would rather avoid scrutiny.

I, like the rest of the PN MPs, remain committed to asking hard questions and advocating for policies that benefit all Maltese citizens, regardless of the personal attacks directed towards us.

Lastly, we must question the intent behind attempts to dismiss Bernard Grech’s leadership. In a democracy, leadership strength comes not from conforming to populist narratives but from charting a principled path forward. Grech has consistently advocated for policies that protect vulnerable groups while ensuring Malta’s long-term prosperity, even in the face of criticism.

It is time to move beyond polarising rhetoric and engage in constructive dialogue about Malta’s future. The PN remains committed to serving the people through policies rooted in empathy, responsibility and a vision for sustainable growth. We invite all Maltese citizens to engage with us in shaping a future that benefits everyone, not just the privileged few or those temporarily appeased by short-term measures.

Graham Bencini is the PN shadow minister of finance.