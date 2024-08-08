The US Embassy in Malta is strongly committed to supporting women’s empowerment and equal opportunity, because all of society benefits when women succeed. That is why we are delighted to announce our partnership once again with The Malta Chamber to sponsor the 2024-2025 iteration of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme.

We urge all enterprising women in Malta, who have a vision to start a new business or scale up an existing one, to participate in AWE and join a network of more than 110 fellow women entrepreneurs locally, and thousands globally, who have successfully graduated from the programme.

What is AWE? The US Department of State launched AWE in 2019 to provide women around the world with the knowledge, networks and access to start and scale businesses.

AWE supports the US government’s National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality aimed at advancing women’s economic empowerment globally.

Implemented in nearly 100 countries, AWE has helped approximately 25,000 women entrepreneurs around the world to start or grow their businesses. The AWE programme partners with Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, the creators of DreamBuilder, an online learning platform that teaches

AWE participants the fundamentals of business from a US perspective.

In addition, the AWE programme delivers localised in-class mentoring and facilitation specific to entrepreneurs’ needs in individual countries and regions. Participants learn how to pitch their business strategy and can compete for prizes in seed-funding, which they can invest in their businesses.

Here in Malta, the US Embassy has partnered with The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry since 2022 to deliver the AWE programme. Last year’s programme included more than 40 women entrepreneurs, and two of the participants, Elaine Micallef and Justine Bezzina, won funding to help execute their business plans.

This year, we hope to see more women successfully complete the programme, grow their businesses and contribute to building a dynamic, innovative economy in Malta. You don’t have to take my word for it – here’s what Elaine and Justine had to say about how the AWE programme helped them:

“The AWE programme has been a game changer for me in taking my business, Tea Shop Malta, to the next step. With the help of the mentorship received, having a business plan set, plus the money from the US Embassy in Malta, I’ve already managed to expand my workspace, which has enabled me to increase production and offer new products to my clients. This support has paved the way for new opportunities, and the future of my business looks incredibly promising” – Elaine Micallef, owner of Tea Shop Malta and winner of the first prize in seed-funding.

Our goal is to help you turn your business dreams into reality - Ken Toko

“The AWE programme has been enlightening and helpful in many ways. Not only has it helped me iron out my business plan and learn crucial business topics such as economics, funding and marketing, but it has also helped me believe more in myself and my idea, through the provision of funding from the US Embassy in Malta, to help me grow my business. The AWE programme has also been a great way to meet amazing mentors and other great women entrepreneurs” – Justine Bezzina, software developer and winner of the second prize in seed-funding.

What does AWE cost? Participation in AWE is free for all interested participants. All that is needed is a business idea and a commitment to fully participate in the programme, which will launch in October and end with a graduation ceremony in April 2025.

How can one apply? Please contact The Malta Chamber (https://www.maltachamber.org.mt/awe-2024/) for more information on the application process. Follow the Facebook and X pages of the US Embassy and The Malta Chamber to keep abreast of any news related to AWE.

The US Embassy takes pride in collaborating with our partners in Malta to advance the empowerment of women and girls across society, politics and the economy. Together with The Malta Chamber, our goal is to help you enhance your business skills, gain confidence, join a network of fellow women entrepreneurs and turn your business dreams into reality. We look forward to having you join us.

Ken Toko is deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy.