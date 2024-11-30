The Malta Chamber of SMEs said it has received “mixed outcomes” from businesses regarding their Black Friday sales, with some reporting a decline in sales compared to last year.

Originating in the US, Black Friday is now considered one of the shopping high points of the year.

On Friday, consumers were spoilt for choice as numerous retailers across Malta promoted different offers and discounts.

Many businesses did not wait for Friday to offer their deals, and instead stretched out deals for the whole month of November.

RELATED STORIES Watch: Black Friday in Sliema leaves its mark as tattoo parlour steals the show

For some outlets, Black Friday is becoming a month-long sale

In a statement, the Malta Chamber of SMEs said that while some businesses experienced very positive sales and some even an increase in sales, others reported a drop compared to the previous year.

"With regards to average spend, some sectors reported lower average spend," the chamber reported.

It noted how the performance of Black Friday was also influenced by location and weather conditions, impacting customer turnout and sales in some areas.

"In contrast, shopping malls across Malta and Gozo reported strong footfall from early morning and positive sales throughout the day," the chamber said.

"The extension of promotional offers over the month of November proved beneficial for both customers and businesses."

Sectors traditionally associated with Black Friday, such as shops selling electronics, appliances, and homeware achieved the best results, with many offering promotions throughout the month.

The results can change, as businesses look forward to the weekend, as most stores will retain their offers.

"The Malta Chamber of SMEs highlights that Black Friday continues to be one of the most significant periods of the year for businesses," the statement concluded.