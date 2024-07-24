A special cancellation handstamp has been used by MaltaPost’s Victoria office to mark the death centenary of Dun Ġużepp Dacono (16/8/1847-22/7/1924), who is widely remembered as the coordinator, or even the co-founder, of the 12 Stars, a group of young women which developed into the congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, found in numerous countries.

Dun Ġużepp, ordained in 1870, served in various churches and parishes, including Marsalforn, St George’s basilica and as parish priest of Qala and Xagħra. He resigned his last post in 1909 to retire in Victoria, his birthplace.

As a social front runner, Dun Ġużepp founded the Casa Industriale, a centre where girls of various ages could learn and practise crafts, thus acquiring financial autonomy and power. He gave free lessons in various skills.

Admired by former prime minister Nerik Mizzi, Dun Ġużepp acquired substantial subsidies for this venture, but the humble priest lived in poverty. Using his designing skills, he developed the bizzilla industry – even publishing a book.

His father, Angelo, used to make wax statues of Baby Jesus (bambini), thus earning the nickname of ‘Tal-Bambini’.

The cover stamp was designed by Gozo Philatelic Society vice president Anthony Grech, on the initiative of Dr Aaron Attard Hili.

Dun Ġużepp Dacono’s special commemorative stamp.