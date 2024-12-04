Valletta's St John co-cathedral is warning visitors of "fake tickets" sold by social media profiles and websites impersonating the foundation that cares for the 16th-century building.

"We have been made aware of a scam that is targeting our visitors. Fraudulent profiles and domains are being created to impersonate the St John's Co-Cathedral Foundation, with the intention of selling fake tickets," it warned on Facebook.

"Please note that all tickets must be purchased directly through our official website and authorised channels. Do not purchase visitor entry tickets, concert tickets, or performance tickets from third-party sources."