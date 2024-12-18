MaltaPost is to issue a set of three miniature sheets titled “Anniversaries 2024”, to commemorate Malta’s 60 years of Independence, 50 years since becoming a Republic and 20 years of European Union membership.

Each stamp within the miniature sheet measures 35mm x 35mm, with a comb perforation of 13.75 x 13.75 and bearing the Maltese Cross watermark. The issue consists of 100,000 miniature sheets of each stamp denomination - €1.00, 60 Years Independence - €2.00, 50 Years a Republic - €3.00, 20 Years EU Accession.

The miniature sheets will be available from all Post Offices in Malta and Gozo from Friday 20 December 2024. Orders may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, MaltaPost p.l.c., 305, Qormi Road, Marsa, MTP 1001; by telephone 2596 1740 or via e-mail info@maltaphilately.com