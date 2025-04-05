On March 31, Strings Resound presented an eclectic string orchestra concert at the Għajnsielem old parish church, under the musical direction of Pierre Louis Attard.

The concert aptly blended the reflective tones of the Lenten period with more festive, uplifting compositions, offering a unique musical experience. The performance also paid tribute to Freedom Day, with a special focus on the works of celebrated Maltese composers.

The evening opened with Village Music, a suite for strings composed by Charles Camilleri. The suite, which was crafted for string orchestra, as commissioned by the European Youth Music Festival, comprises three movements, each representing very different characteristics.

The programme continued with Meditazione, a deeply introspective work by Carmelo Pace. Originally composed for cello with piano or organ accompaniment, this piece was performed in a string orchestra arrangement, making it a fitting choice for the reflective nature of the Lenten season. The work’s meditative qualities resonated deeply with the audience, adding a sombre and emotive layer to the evening’s performance.

A highlight of the concert was Adagio by Remo Giazotto, a piece often attributed to the Baroque composer Tomaso Albinoni. While Giazotto’s composition was created in the mid-20th century, he claimed to have discovered a fragment of an Albinoni composition, which he used as the basis for this iconic work.

Attard took to the stage as the violin soloist for this exquisite piece, which is widely regarded for its poignant and soulful expression. The orchestra, led by Maria Conrad, then performed Deux Miniatures by Viktor Kallinnikov. These two movements by the Soviet composer, Andantino and Allegretto, provided a graceful and uplifting interlude, contrasting with the more reflective works that preceded them. The concert also featured Carmelo Pace’s Pizzicato, a work that utilised the unique string plucking effect to create a mesmerising, hypnotic atmosphere.

The concert was concluded with Karl Jenkins’ Palladio Concerto Grosso, a well-known and frequently performed work for strings. This composition takes inspiration from the architecture of Venetian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio. The concert’s finale also included a rendition of the Maltese national anthem, with the audience joining the orchestra in a collective expression of patriotism, marking Freedom Day.

The concert was made possible through the support of the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Heritage Directorate and Għajnsielem local council.