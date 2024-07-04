SUPPY, a leading e-commerce solution, and 9H Digital, a renowned creative and tech agency, have announced an exclusive partnership, making it a first for Malta.

SUPPY stands out as a fully customisable, game-changing tech solution designed toelevate sales for FMCG brands. It empowers brands to create their own branded ecommerceapps, complete with integrated loyalty, analytics & BI, picker and deliverymodules. Through this partnership, FMCG brands can enhance their e-commerce capabilities, streamline operations, and drive substantial sales growth directly via their own platform and not relying solely on Marketplaces. SUPPY’S innovative approach and commitment to excellence make it the ideal choice for FMCG brands aiming to transform their digital sales strategies.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with 9H Digital. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and promises to deliver unparalleled value to the grocery industry. We have built at SUPPY a state-of-the-art platform offering our clients a fully-fledged digital commerce eco-system. Our advanced technology solutions combined with 9H Digital’s expertise will enable our clients to achieve remarkable digital success building the business of the future,” said Jamil Kai, CEO, SUPPY.

“We are incredibly proud to be SUPPY’S exclusive partner. This achievement reflects thetireless efforts of our entire team and our commitment to providing cutting-edge techsolutions. Together with SUPPY, we are looking forward to revolutionising the FMCG QuickCommerce sector, driving significant growth and digital transformation. We are excited about the future ventures this partnership will bring and are confident that together, we will set new standards in the FMCG Quick Commerce world, both locally and internationally,” said Matthew Sammut, Chief Revenue Officer and Director at 9H Digital.

A recent example of this transformative potential is daves Food Stores, which, in partnership with 9H Digital, has launched the future of grocery shopping in Malta with the first premier supermarket e-commerce app. This revolutionary app is poised to transform the online shopping experience, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency. The 9HDigital team looks forward to continuing to grow this partnership further, by growing more as a team to complement each other and support with more projects to come.

Read more about daves Food Stores app launch here: https://9hdigital.com/work/davesfood-stores/

Read more about Suppy here: https://9hdigital.com/solutions/suppy/