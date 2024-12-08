Syrians in Malta took to the streets on Sunday morning to celebrate the fall of the Baath rule after 50 years in power.

Some joined carcades, waving Syrian flags and cheering. Others joined the peaceful celebrations on foot, including in the Ħamrun Fra Diegu Square.

Syrians in Malta celebrating on September 8. Video: Facebook/Mohamed Kasem

Like fellow countrymen across the globe, Syrians in Malta woke up to news that President Bashar al-Assad had fled their homecountry's capital.

Early on Sunday, Islamist-led rebels declared they had taken Damascus in a lightning offensive.

Residents in the capital were seen cheering in the streets, as the capital was declared "free".

Syrians celebrating in St Julian's. Video: Emma Borg

But in Ħamrun, some people were reportedly warned not to wave the Syrian flag.

Human rights activist Omar Rababah, who was born in Malta to a Syrian father, said police officers in Ħamrun were stopping people with flags in their hands and giving them a warning.

Ahmed Jaber and his friend Mustaffa, who have been in Malta for three years, were among those celebrating in Hamrun. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

"The right for freedom of peaceful assembly, according to the Constitution of Malta, applies to every person, not just every citizen.

"Just like no one is stopped when we celebrate the results of general elections in Malta, we should not stop four cars and pedestrians with flags. Do not discriminate," he said in a Facebook post.