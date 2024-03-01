Much has already been written about Shoreline – and much of that highlights its sheer size. As Malta’s largest ever shopping mall, it is set to put the south back on the map, with multiple flagship stores of big-name retail brands, eateries, a gaming arcade and family entertainment zone.

So far, so massive. But could it really hold up to its mission of offering a holistic, all-day, year-round experience for Malta’s young and old? A guided tour of the property showed that Shoreline’s promise is clear, as is the detail-oriented passion behind achieving this vision.

Plenty of road signage pointing towards Shoreline made the journey there straightforward – and once there, a colossal underground car park offers shoppers at the mall untimed free parking. Then, it’s just a case of taking the lift or strolling up one of the airport-style travelators to arrive inside the mall’s sprawling central concourse. Plus, with Smart City’s various bus stops – situated just outside the mall’s second pedestrian entrance, while the first looks out onto the stunning Smart City seafront, inspiring its name – visiting Shoreline becomes surprisingly simple.

Shoreline houses multiple flagship stores of big-name retail brands, eateries, a gaming arcade and family entertainment zone.

Once inside, accessibility and sustainability both stay top priority in every aspect. There are easy-to-find, well-equipped restrooms, a family room ideal for nappy changes and nursing and Maltese summer-friendly air conditioning throughout. And instead of the traditional top-floor Food Court so often favoured by shopping malls, Shoreline has opted to include well-placed, open-plan catering spaces throughout, representing brands such as Starbucks, juice and smoothie specialist Boost or Caffe Pascucci, so there’s no need to exit the premises for lunch or a coffee break.

Our tour began with a feature that is, according to Shoreline management, yet to be officially revealed to the public – making this its exclusive first mention. Unique to Malta and designed and built locally, #instamuse is a social media paradise, in which visitors can snap themselves inside a maze of fun backdrops and topically themed rooms, from a pink plane to Marilyn Monroe’s lips, from mirror balls to wrecking balls. Those who have ever imagined playing chess on the ceiling or taking a close-up from within an authentic Maltese balcony or in a luzzu, or dancing in a sea of flying confetti, need look no further. What’s more, certain areas inside #instamuse are set to transform with the seasons and with the collaboration of guest artists or brands, so this isn’t a case of ‘see it once and never again’.

Of course, no piece about the Shoreline experience would be complete without mention of its shops. No fewer than five outlets are Malta’s flagship stores for that brand – including Oysho and Pull&Bear, each jaw-droppingly expansive. This also means unprecedented product availability for customers in Malta, with complete collections accessible in-store or at the touch of a button with Click-and-Collect.

The Shoreline experience.

Meanwhile, the extra-wide concourse is home to a variety of kiosks: shoulder-height designated areas hosting a long list of brands such as Pandora, MAC Cosmetics and Nespresso. There are also some surprises – a Homemate outlet, which saves a trip to Mrieħel for its range of homeware, a car wash, an optician and even an on-site pharmacy with a doctor on-call. Rolling out over the coming months are other additions such as a Merlin Library and a Welbee’s supermarket with an allocated parking area, bringing an entirely new definition to the phrase ‘all under one roof’.

Next on our list was another of Shoreline’s most eagerly awaited features: Gravity. This aptly named space is as vertical as it is vast, incorporating a gaming arcade, an indoor climbing wall and two-storey-high adventure playground not for the faint of heart nor the acrophobic, plus a trampolining arena that could comfortably fill the footprint of a three-bedroomed townhouse.

As with everything at Shoreline, the scale of Gravity alone is awe-inspiring, but it’s the clever details in the design that will really make the experience. There are innovative touches everywhere, such as the Coca-Cola and Fanta slushie machine – another local brainchild, we’re told – or the Virtual Reality zones where both adults and children can play video games or laser tag. Also carefully considered is the dining area set right beside the Gravity complex, where parents can relax with refreshments within sight of their family having the time of their lives from above.

In fact, it’s likely that Gravity may soon become one of Malta’s favourite spots for hosting parties for both children and adults, with catering provided by CUBA – also resident within the mall – and all aspects covered by the Shoreline team in an all-inclusive package, leaving everyone free to have fun and make memories.

And as for Shoreline – this, too, marks the next phase in Malta’s retail evolution, with enough potential to place this mall proportionately among the best in Europe, and reaffirm the south as a must-visit destination.

Find out more about Shoreline.