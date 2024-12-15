Few people have ever disputed the magnificence of our bastion-ensconced Grand Harbour and the crucial role it has played and still plays in Malta’s history and its economic links with the outside world.

The arrival of air transport and the recent development of Marsaxlokk harbour may have diminished its importance somewhat, but it remains a crucial link for the island’s connectivity.

For centuries, its deep creeks provided welcome shelters in almost all weathers, except when the gregale blew for a few fearsome days every year, and which could wreak havoc not only with the shipping but also with the quay installations.

Ricasoli breakwater under construction

It all changed with the decision of the British colonial authorities to build a breakwater, primarily of course, for its naval interests, and especially to protect its fleet at anchor from torpedoes, but it also turned out to be also its greatest contribution to Malta’s economy.

In his latest publication, Michael Cassar ‒ with Victor Wickman, one of our leading maritime authorities ‒ has now turned his prolific pen and encyclopaedic knowledge of local maritime matters to penning the history of this engineering masterpiece… and what a story it has turned out to be!

A first proposal made in 1859 by William Scamp came to nothing, as did other efforts in 1872 and 1878-81, but the development of torpedoes as offensive weapons began to make the Admiralty conscious of the vulnerability of the sitting ducks moored inside the harbour.

Submarine spotting from St Elmo breakwater bullnose before World War II

The first actual suggestion for the building of a breakwater was made by Lord Gerald Strickland in 1895, but the practical step occurred in 1901, when the sum of £1 million was voted to build the breakwater on Monarch Shoal.

Tunisians and Italians recruited for the job went on strike and left

Eventually S. Pearson and Son was chosen as contractors in 1902. They had quoted £476,327. King Edward VII laid the foundation stone on April 20, 1903, although the actual stone is marked April 18, the date originally planned for the ceremony.

The actual building is well documented thanks to the decision by Pearson to engage the legendary Richard Ellis to record the entire process from the cutting of the massive stone blocks at Ħondoq ir-Rummien and the casting of the cement blocks at Mistra.

The copy of the casket deposited in the foundation stone at Ricasoli

The result is truly an immense cache. Moreover, since Pearson donated the entire record of their works to the Science Museum in the 1920s, all aspects of this remarkable engineering work are readily available.

Work was strenuous, dangerous and slow. Groups of Tunisians and Italians recruited for the job went on strike and left because of the low wages. Cassar records the fatalities and serious accidents that took place during the construction.

The gregale tests the new bridge

The gregale did not give up without a fight. A fierce storm on February 2, 1904, wreaked havoc and carried away the piers and the Goliath crane, causing a massive £16,000 in damages.

As is usual with Cassar’s books, even this one is richly illustrated with rare photographs, sketches and plans.

Michael Cassar’s The Grand Harbour Breakwater is available at BDL, San Ġwann.