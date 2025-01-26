Tahaya: Tales of the Tal-Qadi Stone

by Anna Grima

self-published

Anna Grima’s Tahaya: Tales of the Tal-Qadi Stone is an evocative narrative that intertwines history, myth and a rich tapestry of artistic expression. With an impressive bibliography of 210 sources and 220 endnotes, Grima’s extensive research underscores her commitment to grounding this tale in a credible, historical context while immersing the reader in a rich, imaginative universe.

Through her artwork – over 120 exceptional paintings embellishing the text – Grima brings to life the ancient landscapes and vital characters that shaped her story, inviting readers to journey back into prehistoric times.

The book's cover

The story revolves around Tahaya, a remarkable young girl from Mesopotamia living around 2650 BC. As the narrative unfolds, it is presented through the eyes of Intuit, a horse who lived a thousand years later, in 1350 BC, and transcends time and space, receiving messages about Tahaya’s life and experiences through the ether and the waves.

This unique perspective allows readers to engage not only with the narrative but also with the spiritual essence of the period, where humans and gods existed in a state of communion. Grima encourages readers to release their modern-day attachments, urging them to float into a reality infused with timeless wisdom and spiritual resonance.

Coming Ashore in the Eastern Creek, 2022

Tahaya, a curious and vibrant 10-year-old, embarks on a significant journey with her family, which reflects the larger narrative of human displacement and search for safety throughout history.

Her father, Rish-Shamash, a Sumerian astronomer priest, motivated by the fear of impending change and challenges within his homeland, decides to leave with his wife, Kammani, his son Zad and his daughter Tahaya. He seeks refuge in Malta, or Melit.

Grima meticulously details the family’s daily life in Mesopotamia, weaving rich descriptions of their cultural practices, surroundings and social dynamics.

Fly-Pass, 2024

Various stopovers mark the voyage to Malta, each illustrating the vastness of the ocean and the uncertainty of their plight sailing across the Uat-Ur, the ancient Egyptian name for the Mediterranean Sea.

This journey is not without its tragedies; in the latter stages of their travel, Tahaya’s brother, Zad, is lost at sea, leaving the family in anguish and uncertainty.

Drawing parallels between Mesopotamian mythology and Maltese history, Grima introduces a notable goddess, Ninhursag, from Mesopotamian lore. This figure is strikingly reminiscent of the Maltese prehistoric fat lady, symbolising fertility and abundance.

Tahaya and Thunder, 2022

Through such comparisons, Grima showcases the interconnectedness of cultures across time and geography, illustrating how ancient narratives and symbols transcend specific local contexts to resonate with broader human experiences.

The family settles in an area close to the Tal-Qadi Temples, at Salina, which still exist, though not in good condition. In this area, the father stumbles upon the Tal-Qadi Stone, which he preserves with great devotion. This 5,000-year-old broken fan-shaped stone is still on display today at the Museum of Archaeology.

Temple Child, 2022

It is part of a larger lunar dial or star map that was recovered in 1927 by Sir Temi Zammit and L. Upton Way in the ruins of Tal-Qadi in Salina, Malta. Tahaya empathises with the spirit of the land and the heavens, dreaming that she can one day complete and decode this diagram, making it her goal to fulfil in her lifetime.

The tale often foreshadows the period following the Temple Builders, during which historians speculate that something drastic occurred, leading to their disappearance from Malta.

Some believe it was due to a tragic mismanagement of the land, resulting in a loss of its fertility and hence the capability to sustain human life. This human failure stimulates a passionate cry from the author, urging us not to repeat such a fatal mistake. Yes, the world evolves, but humanity seems to have remained the same.

The Morning of the Harvest Moon (Autumn 2650 BC), 2015

Grima notes that, over millennia, we have lost our touch with the living soil, focusing instead on advancing in innovation and comfort. We have sacrificed local habitats, ecosystems and the natural environment. Perhaps we are now trying, albeit too mildly, to reverse this tragedy. She believes that by integrating fragments of our true identity, we could move toward healing ourselves, our communities and our land.

Tahaya’s father was closely connected with temple building in Mesopotamia, so he was drawn to pursue this profession in Malta. He had heard about the Maltese temples from seafarers and was eager to seize the first opportunity when he was asked to move from Salina to the Mnajdra Temples to direct and assist in some structural changes. The family then moved to the Mnajdra area, where Tahaya, reaching puberty, fell in love with Kimnajdra, a handsome young man.

Laying Under the Żnuber, 2018

Tahaya finds herself driven by an urge to help those in need and the sick. Her experience with Sahar, a shaman near the Tal-Qadi Temples, introduced her to the study of herbs and potions.

Tahaya’s passions become twofold, namely completing the Tal-Qadi stone and the development of medicinal practice. Her approach focuses on the betterment of both body and spirit, which cannot be separated from one another.

A happy ending emerges as Zad is revealed to be alive but had established a family in Egypt.

Intuit Reaches Tahaya Across the Bridge of Time, 2021.

Tahaya: Tales of the Tal-Qadi Stone by Grima is not merely a tale of a girl and her family; it is an engaging exploration of identity, displacement, and the spiritual connections that bind humanity across time and space.

Through her detailed research and vivid artistry, Grima creates an immersive experience that invites readers to reflect on their own ties to history and mythology, ultimately enriching their understanding of the human narrative. This book serves not only as a captivating tale but also as a resonant reminder of the enduring power of storytelling across generations.

Grima is to be heartily commended for this original tale imbued with a mixture of reality and imagination, the timeless and the historical, the esoteric and the exoteric. It is sometimes distant and at times intimate, mysterious and at times palpable and graspable. Equally praiseworthy is her generous collection of excellent illustrations which merge well with the spirit of the text and extend an aura of magic reality.

Inside the Temple, 2017 Rish-Shamash Finds the Tal-Qadi Stone, 2021. Working on the Pots with the Women, 2018.

All the readers have to do is to jettison their gravity and allow themselves to be airborne across the wind which Grima blows through her pen and brush.

Contact the author on 9920 5599 or anna@annagrima.com for a visit to her gallery or a delivery of the book Tahaya: Tales of the tal-Qadi Stone. For more information, log on to annagrima.com/narrative/.