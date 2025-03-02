In just two months, the worrying state of our roads came under the spotlight when four people tragically lost their lives while driving. Each one of these deaths is an irreversible loss, leaving behind devastated families and grieving communities.

This alarming frequency of fatal accidents is a stark reminder that our roads have become increasingly dangerous, and this reality should concern us all.

Malta’s roads are doubling up as racetracks and the 750 speeding fines issued by the police in the first six weeks of this year highlight a reckless disregard for traffic laws and public safety. These figures are not just statistics, they represent real lives being put at risk daily, demonstrating the need for continuous and rigorous vigilance.

As Insurance Association Malta, we believe the link between excessive speed and serious accidents cannot be ignored. Ongoing enforcement will help restore calm and reduce abuse on our roads. However, this must be a sustained crackdown and not a seasonal effort. Consistent enforcement will reinforce the message that dangerous driving will not be tolerated, ultimately deterring reckless behaviour.

And, while speeding remains a serious concern, it is not the only dangerous behaviour we encounter.

Distraction – particularly the use of mobile phones while driving – is equally prevalent and poses a significant risk. Just to cite an example, a vehicle travelling at a speed of 50kph would have travelled the length of 70 metres by simply having the driver looking at a mobile phone for five seconds.

We see it every day: drivers texting at the wheel, taking calls or scrolling through social media while in motion. This is unacceptable. A moment’s inattention can have devastating consequences and, yet, it continues to be a widespread problem.

As an association, we believe road safety is not just about issuing fines or penalty points; it’s about fostering a culture of respect and responsibility. Our roads are not racetracks and every driver has a duty to ensure they are driving safely, not just for their own sake but for others too.

Malta’s roads are doubling up as racetracks - Adrian Galea

We live in one of the most overpopulated countries in the world, and, with 78 cars per 100 residents, the island is clearly obsessed with vehicles. This makes it even more urgent for the authorities to follow through on their commitment to strong and sustained enforcement.

Road safety must remain a top priority and inaction is not an option.

For the past years, the Insurance Association Malta has been advocating for the urgent introduction of the Transport Safety Investigative Commission, which should have been operational by the end of 2023.

A body dedicated to analysing road accidents and proposing preventive measures is essential if we are serious about reducing fatalities. This commission would play a crucial role in gathering data, identifying trends and implementing effective strategies to enhance road safety.

As an association, we welcome Transport Minister Chris Bonett’s recent announcement that his ministry will be presenting ideas for the setting up of this much-needed road safety bureau.

This bureau is a crucial element of a comprehensive road safety strategy – one that will identify shortcomings, address critical issues and analyse patterns to inform effective policy decisions. However, words alone are not enough. We hope its establishment will not face further setbacks and that the authorities will act with the urgency this matter demands.

Ultimately, road safety is a shared responsibility and, as road users, we can all contribute towards it. Authorities, enforcement agencies and drivers must all play their part in making Malta’s roads safer. Together, we can create a culture that values safety over speed. It is only through a united and sustained effort that we can prevent further tragedies and ensure that no more lives are needlessly lost.

Adrian Galea

Adrian Galea is director general of Insurance Association Malta.