Vertical parking solutions, next-generation public transport technology, innovative road network, AI-driven cities infrastructure management and logistics and delivery optimisation platforms will all be showcased at the upcoming Startup Festival Malta.

These innovative technologies, hailing from countries as diverse as Latvia, Italy, Sweden, Serbia and Germany are being brought together for the festival by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT)’s Urban Mobility RIS Hub Malta.

The Startup Festival Malta will take place on October 17 and 18 at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali. Organised by Malta Enterprise and now in its fourth year, the festival brings together hundreds of Maltese and international entrepreneurs keen to network and learn from peers as they pursue their own start-up journey.

VePa's vertical parking solutions will be demonstrated during the festival.

Camille Bon, lead project manager at the EIT Urban Mobility RIS Hub Malta, said: “The Startup Malta Festival is a unique opportunity to explore new solutions that can benefit all of Europe. This year, the EIT Urban Mobility RIS Hub Malta is showcasing innovative international mobility solutions to generate awareness and interest in the latest advancements in urban transport technologies.”

He added that they have joined forces with MALTAccelerate “to bring together some of the best start-ups when it comes to creating better traffic, transport and logistics solutions because we believe these solutions have the potential to really benefit Malta. All the companies attending are also keen to find like-minded entrepreneurs and partners in Malta to help further develop their solutions”.

We believe these solutions have the potential to really benefit Malta

The companies attending the Startup Festival Malta as part of this initiative are VePa, Cloud City, Tunnll, Urban Wind, Siwego and Bruntor.

The EIT Urban Mobility RIS Hub Malta is part of the EIT’s Regional Innovation Scheme (RIS), which is designed to enhance innovation performance in countries, including Malta, with ‘emerging’ or ‘modest’ innovation scores according to the European Innovation Scoreboard. The scheme is part

of the EIT’s broader efforts as an EU body to strengthen Europe’s ability to innovate and create solutions to pressing global challenges. More information is available at https://eit-ris.eu.

For more information, visit https://startupfestivalmalta.com/.