The animated story of The Passion, as narrated by Charles Dickens for his innocent and wide-eyed son Walter and Walter’s mischievous cat, is hitting our screens this week and it promises to be excellent entertainment for this school holiday.

Five-year-old Walter Dickens with boundless energy and his sword in his hand, is obsessed with the story of King Arthur, and the story begins with a Walter, like Peter-Pan, flying across the stage of a theatre into the midst of a performance of Dicken’s A Christmas Carol announcing that he’s the one true king. It’s an unexpected start to a biblical film as it falls to the famous nineteenth-century novelist to explain to his young progeny how Jesus trounces King Arthur in the King of Kings stakes.

