A selection of classical singers will soon begin their first academic year at the Opera Nova Project, a vocal programme co-founded by renowned artists Gillian Zammit and Denise Mulholland.

Designed to bridge the gap between local talent and international standards, the project aims to nurture emerging vocalists, providing them with a robust pre-conservatoire level of training and performance opportunities that are rare to find on the Maltese islands.

“Malta and Gozo are home to some exceptionally talented young singers,” says Zammit, Opera Nova’s artistic director.

“These classical singers often encounter a lack of support, training and opportunities at home. Many choose to pursue training at conservatoire level abroad, and although they may be of a commensurate standard vocally, they find themselves at a disadvantage in terms of musical education and experience.

Opera Nova seeks to provide young artists with the musical, practical and emotional skills they need to prepare for a professional career, both locally and internationally

“Singers who remain in Malta struggle to find performing experience or an advanced, holistic tuition that allows them to attain the higher level required. Opera Nova seeks to address this by providing young artists with the musical, practical and emotional skills they need to prepare for a professional career, both locally and internationally.”

The Opera Nova Project offers a comprehensive curriculum that touches on every aspect of classical singing. Throughout its first academic year – starting in October and lasting eight months – students will experience a broad range of subjects, essential to lay the foundation for their future careers.

In addition to their biweekly lessons, students will take part in a series of six weekend masterclasses. These will be led by prominent industry professionals such as the head of the International Opera Studio at Opera Zurich, Adrian Kelly; mezzo-soprano, vocal coach and international agent, Hedwig Fassbender; artistic leader at the Dutch National Opera Academy, Paul McNamara; and esteemed vocal coach from the Royal College of Music London, Joyce Fieldsend.

Meanwhile, performance is a cornerstone of the programme, with students showcasing their talents at distinguished venues such as the Manoel Theatre, Mdina Cathedral and Teatru Salesjan. Their challenging repertoire will include French, German, American, English song, contemporary music and baroque pieces, culminating in opera scenes performed to demonstrate the full spectrum of their vocal and dramatic abilities.

“The programme we have created is varied and interesting and will offer these emerging artists such wonderful opportunities. As the course develops, each area of study will be expanded upon, but for our first year we wanted to expose the students to as many different experiences as possible,” says Mulholland as Opera Nova’s artistic consultant.

“One of the things we are most excited about for the first academic year is welcoming our students to the studio spaces and seeing them all together for the first time. This has been a long-held dream for us both and it finally feels as if it is really happening.”

Alongside support from Arts Council Malta, Rotary Club La Valette Malta and The Farsons Foundation, the programme also marks the first long-term collaboration with the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture (ADFC) at the Catholic Institute in Floriana, where the Opera Nova Project will make its home.

“The Opera Nova Project is part of a new strategy and vision for the Catholic Institute,” explains Zammit.

“Through a new infrastructure, artistic programme and initiatives, the ADFC aims to build a bridge between the performing and visual arts, creating a space for youths, artists, creatives and the public to witness the beauty that the arts can bring to society. This is about encouraging creative collaboration across various disciplines and shaping a nurturing environment for young artists – a goal we very much share for Opera Nova.”

Indeed, Zammit and Mulholland have grand aspirations for the future of the Opera Nova Project.

“We hope to build upon the model of the first year, where we will offer unique opportunities to train, learn and collaborate,” adds Mulholland.

“The partnerships we are already fostering with international conservatoires and opera studios will allow for exchanges, training and performances. We are also currently planning a full-scale operatic production for 2025 at the Manoel Theatre, as well as a summer residency that aims to bring young singers from all over the world to Malta to take part in a series of masterclasses.”

Opera Nova’s bright future promises to make a lasting impact on the local landscape for classical singers, she concludes.

“We hope the Opera Nova Project will make a difference to the lives of classical singers here in Malta and Gozo. By offering top level training at affordable prices, we want to expand their horizons and introduce them to a whole range of subjects, techniques and opportunities they might never have envisaged.”

For more information or queries regarding the Opera Nova Project, e-mail info@operanovaproject.com.