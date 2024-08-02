Begin your day with a delightful combination of relaxation and indulgence at the Bayview Restaurant and Sea Salt Pools.

Guests are invited to enjoy a sumptuous buffet breakfast at the Bayview Restaurant, where a wide array of mouthwatering dishes awaits. With panoramic views of the picturesque St. George’s Bay, breakfast here is more than just a meal; it’s an experience. Served daily from 7am till 10:30am, the Bayview breakfast promises a perfect start to your day.

Following breakfast, guests can take a leisurely dip in the tranquil Sea Salt Pool. Offering a refreshing escape, this experience is designed to help you unwind and relax. Sea Salt Pool access includes two pristine pools, sunbeds, umbrellas, and showers for your comfort. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful solo retreat, a romantic morning with your partner, or a fun-filled family outing, Sea Salt Pool caters to all.

Enjoy a refreshing swim while taking in stunning coastal views, relax on a plush sunbed, and stay cool under the shade of an umbrella.

With limited daily entries, guests can savour a serene and uncrowded environment. Complimentary underground parking is also included, ensuring a hassle-free visit.

Rates

Monday to Saturday:

Adults: €30



Kids under 12 years: €20

Sunday and Public Holidays:

Adults: €35



Kids under 12 years: €25

Click here for more information or call on +356 2370 2000 or e-mail gx.sgb@verdihotels.